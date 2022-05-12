CHARLES EDWARD BLANKENSHIP, 51 of Wayne, father of Elizabeth Ann Blankenship and Emily Sue Blankenship, both of Wayne, died May 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted at noon May 14 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. May 13 at Morris Funeral Home.

