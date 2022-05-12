GREGORY ALLEN CAMPBELL, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Greg was born October 3, 1963, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Campbell and Shirley Rose Mansfield. Survivors include his children Robert, Ashley and Gary; sisters Julia, Cathy and Donna; brothers Kenny and Matt; special nieces and nephews, and a very special aunt, Ellen. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

