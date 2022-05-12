STEPHANIE DIANE JONES DIAMOND, 68, of Inwood, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, mother of Nicholas Diamond of Cross Junction, Va., and Natasha Diamond of Mayer, Ariz., died May 7 in Winchester Medical Center. She was a retired Jefferson County, W.Va., schoolteacher. The family will host a private memorial service at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing local arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

