West Virginia
DR. HARRY EDWARD SOWARDS, professor at Marshall University, passed from this life March 31, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born October 1, 1931, on his grandparents’ farm in Cabell County, W.Va. His parents were Edward Leo Sowards and Anna Garnet Childers Sowards and stepfather John Sowards. He was a 1950 graduate of Huntington East High School, where he played basketball and baseball and was a class officer. As a student at Marshall University, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in May 1955 and a Master of Arts in August 1961. Harry was employed by the Cabell County Board of Education as a teacher-principal at Ona Elementary and Martha Elementary, and as principal of Cox Landing Elementary and Junior High School. In 1966, Dr. Robert B. Hayes, dean of College of Education at Marshall University, asked Harry to come teach at Marshall; he began teaching that year and retired in May 2000. While at Marshall he became a member of Kappa Delta Pi, an honorary society for educators, and was a leader in that honorary for over 30 years. Harry completed his Doctorate of Philosophy requirements at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, in 1975. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi at Ohio U. beginning in 1970. Harry most lovingly dedicated his time to family. He coached and supported his daughter and son through years of cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, basketball, baseball and track, traveling many miles to do so. During his younger years he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and boating. He attended the 26th Street Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by sisters, Erma Lee Sowards Berry, Wanda Jo Sowards Johnson, Iris Ann Sowards Crum; brothers-in-law, Pete Berry and Robert Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Edna Kathleen “Kay” Hall Sowards; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Leigh Sowards Parsons and Jeff of Lexington S.C.; son, Mitchell Edward Sowards of Rock Hill S.C.; grandson, Tyler Jennings Parsons of Greenville S.C.; grandson and his wife, Sean Edward Parsons and Ariana of Greenville SC; brother-in-law, William W. (Bill) Crum; nieces, DeeDee Johnson Varney and Jeanne Ann Crum Caldwell; great-niece, Kelly Clark; and great-nephew, Billy Wray. Harry so bravely lived with health problems for several years, always thanking and loving his caregiver, wife Kay. We are so grateful for his medical care by Dr. David L. Patick, Dr. Daniel Snavely, Jacob Short NP and Dr. J. Robert Hayes as well as the nursing staff at St. Mary’s. Everyone was so caring, so kind at a difficult time. Funeral service will be held at Beard Mortuary on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Bill DeMoss officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends after 12:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Jeff Parsons, Tyler Parsons, Sean Parsons, Billy Wray, David McAnallen and Ronald Thomas. Honorary pallbearers are good friends Jack Egnor, Lonnie Lucas and Donnie Lucas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Marshall University Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. ￼
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Military rites will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16, Huntington. He was born November 7, 1928, in East Lynn a son of James Madison and Elizabeth Gilkerson Pinson. James was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Audrey Sharon Pinson; his daughter, Belinda Carol Pinson; five sisters and six brothers. James was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics (GTE) and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Survivors include a very special niece, Gladys Weinbrecht of Huntington; two sisters-in-law, Carma Pinson of Huntington and Jane Holley of Charleston, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. ￼
CARROLL EUGENE BATES SR., 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
VANITA JOANN TURLEY, 49, of Alkol, W.Va., fiancée of Robert Lee Elkins of Alkol, died March 31. Funeral service will be noon April 3 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Hager Cemetery, Alkol, follows. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
ORMAN KEITH ADKINS, 74, of East Lynn, husband of Regina Fulks Adkins, died April 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CONSTANCE FAY ROACH, 65, of Huntington died March 31 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from WPBY-TV. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE SANSOM, 55, of Wayne, father of Mikie Sansom of Florida, died March 28 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial following in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
DELENO H “PAT” WEBB III, M.D., 81, of Huntington, husband of Judith K. Berdine Webb, died March 28, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Deleno was born in 1939 in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Deleno H Webb Jr., and Evelyn Barkwill Webb. His son, Eric Shawn Webb, also preceded him in death. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School, W.Va., and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1957. He married Judith in 1963 and attended Marshall University. He graduated from West Virginia University Medical School in 1971. He started his practice as a psychiatrist in Huntington and practiced for 43 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Psychiatric Association. As a psychiatrist he helped countless patients achieve wellness and find peace. His passion and zest for life was unrivaled and infectious. One couldn’t resist experiencing fun and cheer in his company. He was beloved, and to some he was Doctor Webb, to his friends he was “Pat,” and to his family he was “Pappy.” In addition to his wife, survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Lisa Webb; five grandchildren, Patrick Webb and wife Crystal Myers, Lanie Webb Childers and husband John, Chloe Webb and fiancé Seth Maynard, Tristan Webb and Ryan Webb; two great-grandchildren, Reagan Ash and Elayna Childers; and brothers and sisters, Michael Webb, Ann Culp, Jimmy Webb, Alice Johnson, Bill Webb and Virginia McGinnis. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. ￼
Kentucky
PHYLLIS ANN MILLS POWELL, 72, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Earl J. Powell, died March 30. She was a hairdresser, caregiver, writer and minister. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 3, at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Mills Cemetery on East Fork. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.