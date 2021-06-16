ALFREDA MITCHELL, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Bill DeMoss officiating and Mary DeMoss, vocalist. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. She was born June 20, 1926, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Frank and Effie Adkins Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Faye Hicks, Erma Black and Leila Myers, and three brothers, Arthur Mitchell, Hobert Mitchell and Earsley Mitchell. Alfreda graduated from Huntington High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as head nurse of the Labor and Delivery floor. She was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by a niece, Nancy Hensley; nephews, James Hicks, Kelly Hicks, Gray Mitchell, Roger Mitchell and Danny Myers; a great-nephew, David Black; and a “special” niece, Becky Riedel. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you