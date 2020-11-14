ALICE VIRGINIA THORNHILL, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on November 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Danny Evans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after noon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred E. Thornhill Sr., and son, Lloyd Thornhill. She is survived by four children, Connie Thompson of Salt Rock, W.Va., Donna (Roger) McComas and Fred E. (Ramonda) Thornhill Jr. of South Point, Ohio, and Kenneth (Paula) Thornhill of Huntington; daughter-in-law, Brenda Thornhill of Huntington; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Goldie, Stella and Betty Jean.

