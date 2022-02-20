ANNA HELEN DILLON, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Harbor Health Care of Ironton. She was born February 27, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late William Preston and Elsie Mae Radcliffe Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Franklin Dillon, brother, Bill Jones, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was retired from Kerr Glass and was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by four daughters, Patricia Parker, Nancy Bell, Susie Sowards and Myra Davis, and two sons, Matt Dillon and Pete Pore; brother, Bobby Jones; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family at a later date. To send online memories and condolences, visit www.beardmortuary.com.

