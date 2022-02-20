ANNA HELEN DILLON, 90, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Harbor Health Care of Ironton. She was born February 27, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late William Preston and Elsie Mae Radcliffe Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Franklin Dillon, brother, Bill Jones, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was retired from Kerr Glass and was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by four daughters, Patricia Parker, Nancy Bell, Susie Sowards and Myra Davis, and two sons, Matt Dillon and Pete Pore; brother, Bobby Jones; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family at a later date. To send online memories and condolences, visit www.beardmortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI charge Wednesday
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Victim of Thursday night house fire in Kenova remembered
- Lawsuit filed over religious revival at Huntington High
- TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY
- Investigations into religious event, basketball incident continue for Cabell BOE
- NANCY CARTMILL
- NANCY CARTMILL
- WV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfront
- Ironton to host six-team Gridiron Classic
Collections
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, girls basketball
- Photos: Harris Riverfront Park skate park
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Batman Book Bingo at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Marshall vs. Old Dominion, men's basketball