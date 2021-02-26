ARTHUR JOSEPH “JOE” SORTET III, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Dustin McCune officiating. Online streaming may be viewed on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Joe was born November 3, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Arthur J. Sortet Jr. and Tennis Qualls Sortet. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor of Engineering Science and from West Virginia University with a Master of Science in Civil Engineering. After serving in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant, he worked for the Huntington District of the US Army Corps of Engineers. Joe was a registered Professional Engineer. He was an admired leader at the Corps, rising to the level of Chief of Design Branch. He was responsible for designing flood protection for several municipalities as well as overseeing the design of various navigation projects on the Kanawha and Ohio Rivers. After retirement he decided to take guitar lessons and subsequently made special, new friends at Route 60 Music Company. Joe was active in his church. He served in various leadership positions at St. John’s Episcopal Church and later at Crossroads United Methodist Church. He enjoyed bird hunting and training his bird dogs. But his greatest joy in life was being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survivors include his wife, Dr. Judith Pinson Sortet; his children, Richard Todd (Phoebe) Sortet of Rock Hill, S.C., and Jill Sortet (Ronald) Adkins of Huntington; grandchildren, Sam Adkins (fiancée Natalie Saber) and Garrett Adkins of Huntington, Kate Sortet of Spartanburg, S.C., and Erica Sortet of Charlotte, N.C.; and a brother, Randy Sortet (Brenda Warren) of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please remember Joe with a gift to Hospice of Huntington, Crossroads United Methodist Church or to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
