On Saturday, September 25, 2021, ASHLIE DAWN EVANS, 40, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed from the arms of her loving family to the arms of her loving God. And as she passed, she took a piece of each of our hearts with her.
She was born October 8, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Larry David Evans Jr. and Sheryl Ann Dolen Evans.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Barbara “Gran” Poston and Larry “Pawpaw” Evans and her maternal grandfather Jerry “Pawpaw” Phillips, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her precious daughter, Kamryn Olivia Muncy; Kamryn’s father, Kane Muncy; one brother and sister-in-law, Luke and Amanda Evans; two nephews, Landon and Brody Evans; maternal grandmother, Judy “Mawmaw” Phillips; maternal grandparents, Jack “Pawpaw” and Mary Ann Dolen; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Ashlie was a dedicated and loving mother; she lived her life to the very best of her ability. She developed a few scars along the way, as we all do; no more or no less. But the scars are all gone now, because the only scars in heaven are in the hands of the one who holds her now.
Ashlie will never truly be gone as long as there’s one person left who still holds her in their memory.
As her “Gran” often said, “In our family, when we love, we love all the way,” so baby girl, we love you all the way!!!
Beard Mortuary, Huntington, in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021. Service will begin at 2 p.m. with her uncle Pastor Josh Phillips officiating.
Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
2 Corinthians 1:3-4
Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ; the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.
Philippians 4:7
And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
Services
Beard Mortuary
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531 Website
