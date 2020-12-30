BARBARA ANNE SMITH EVERETT was born May 18, 1934, in Milton, W.Va., but was a lifelong resident of Huntington, W.Va. Graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Beard Mortuary from 1 to 2 p.m. The daughter of the late J. Clifford and Thelma Thomas Smith, she was educated in Huntington schools and was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University, magna cum laude. She taught English at Milton High School and Huntington East High School. Vision problems led to her retirement in 1993. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Everett, on March 13, 2013, and her sister, Becky (Carl) Haeberle of California. Survivors are a daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Ivan Mount; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Deborah Everett; grandchildren, Jennifer Reynolds, Michelle Perry, Cynthia Ford (Bobby) and Jeremy (Holly) Mount, all of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Aerison and Maggie Parrish, J.T. and Haylee Perry, Alex Edge and Zaida Ford, Caroline and Leo Mount, and former step-great-granddaughters, Toshia and Hanna Edge; and her special friends with whom she enjoyed many games of Canasta. She was a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, where she held a number of offices through the years. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make contributions to the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind or the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
