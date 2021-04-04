BARBARA SUE BEYMER, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home in Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 18, 1930, in Harrisonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Earl and Helen Elizabeth Combs Wyatt. Sue treasured time with her family and travel to Myrtle Beach to walk along the ocean. She was the central pillar of her family, providing all with indescribable love, comfort and support through challenges and joy. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an extraordinary cook, making even basic weekday dinners seem like special occasions. There was nothing better than being in her kitchen trying to steal a bite of homemade recipes! She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church and always told us to pray to God every day to “be good and do good.” She taught us the true meaning of kindness, compassion and devotion, for which we are forever grateful. Sue is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert H. “Bob” Beymer; her children, Robert E. Beymer of Columbus, Ohio, Jill Beymer Stevens and her husband Dr. Ralph Stevens of Huntington, and Bryan Beymer and his wife Patricia of Huntington; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Services will be private for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Dog Haus prepares to make its W.Va. debut in Barboursville community
- Police roundup: Man accused of attacking greeter at Barboursville store
- Gino’s celebrating 60th anniversary
- Joe Bell: What happens when you turn 40?
- Man faces kidnapping charge after hostage situation in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Greeter holds a lifetime of memories at Jim's
- Former Marshall professor, composer dies at 95
- Jim DeMint: Senate filibuster protects minority views and small states
- DREW ANEESHA COPENHAVER
- Former Herd PG West narrows decision to three schools
Images
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Hurricane, basketball
- Photos: Veterans honored at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House
- Photos: Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Herd Holi celebration
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Photos: Egg-Citing Spring Fling at Pullman Square
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association horse show
- Photos: Russell tops Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Bellarmine 10-0