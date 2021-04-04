BARBARA SUE BEYMER, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her home in Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 18, 1930, in Harrisonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Earl and Helen Elizabeth Combs Wyatt. Sue treasured time with her family and travel to Myrtle Beach to walk along the ocean. She was the central pillar of her family, providing all with indescribable love, comfort and support through challenges and joy. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an extraordinary cook, making even basic weekday dinners seem like special occasions. There was nothing better than being in her kitchen trying to steal a bite of homemade recipes! She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church and always told us to pray to God every day to “be good and do good.” She taught us the true meaning of kindness, compassion and devotion, for which we are forever grateful. Sue is survived by her husband of 72 years, Robert H. “Bob” Beymer; her children, Robert E. Beymer of Columbus, Ohio, Jill Beymer Stevens and her husband Dr. Ralph Stevens of Huntington, and Bryan Beymer and his wife Patricia of Huntington; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Services will be private for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you