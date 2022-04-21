BEATRICE SUZANNE KREKE, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Highland Cemetery, Saltwell Road, Huntington, with Pastor Bob Withers officiating. Burial will follow. She was born April 7, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Coleman Scheneberg. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David K. Kreke, brothers, Andrew, Mike and Lee Scheneberg, and a sister, Evelyn Scheneberg. Suzanne was retired from Cabell County Board of Education, having taught many years at Guyandotte Elementary School. She was a member of Guyandotte United Methodist Church. She is survived by a sister, Martha (William) Reynolds, sisters-in-law, Terri Scheneberg and Jean Kreke, two stepdaughters and their families, several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Samantha (Jon) Boyd, and her son, Kaleb. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Guyandotte United Methodist Church. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you