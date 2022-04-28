BERNICE COX REED, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., and Fort Pierce, Fla., went to be with her Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Vero Beach, Fla. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jerry Shaw and Rev. Eugene Houck officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon. Online streaming will be on Beard Mortuary Facebook Page. She was born May 29, 1938, the daughter of the late Bernard and Avis Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Cox, and sisters, Betty Leep, Alma Ray and Janet Cox. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David Reed; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cari Reed; her precious granddaughter, Jenna Reed; sister-in-law, Gayle Cox; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to her. She was a lifelong member of Crook Chapel Church of God Holiness, where she served in many capacities including pianist, Sunday School teacher and treasurer. She was a member of Lakewood Park United Methodist Church, Fort Pierce, Fla. She especially loved her Timberlake Community and two church families. Among her many passions were making new friends in West Virginia and Florida with her outgoing personality; singing and listening to hymns of praise to the Lord; and especially being “Grandmother” to Jenna.
