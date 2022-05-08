BETTY SUE HADEN KINZER, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late A.E. Haden and Betty Haden Nelson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Kyle Kinzer, and her brother, Robert “Hank” Haden.
She was a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University.
To know her was to love her, and once you met her, she was a friend for life! Well known for her warmth and hospitality, she perpetually opened her home to family and friends, old and new. One of her biggest joys was entertaining and caring for others, and there was always room for one (or 10) more at her table. She loved cooking for her children and grandchildren, and their friends were consistently welcome.
Betty Sue loved children and touched the lives of many over her 30-plus years of teaching at St. John’s Pre-School. One of her students affectionately referred to it as “Kinzergarten,” and the name stuck. She had the pleasure of teaching the children of many of her former students, which was a credit to the wonderful teacher she was. She served as director until she retired to take on the full-time role of Granna, a role in which she thrived and cherished.
“Behind every successful man is a strong woman.” In Betty Sue’s case, no truer words were ever spoken. She was married to the love of her life for 57 years and took tremendous pride in their relationship. She was instrumental in his success and taught him the importance of making connections and giving back to others. Her commitment to John was unwavering and an example of selflessness and strength of character.
She was an active member of the community through her involvement in St. John’s Episcopal Church, Marshall University, the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Huntington. Whether it was driving clowns around on Grocer’s Day or hosting the Kinzer class of the Yeager scholars, you could always count on Betty Sue. She enjoyed working in the Hospice gift shop and was instrumental in fundraising to build and support the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
She leaves her daughter, Robin West and husband Keith, daughter, Terri Trompak, son, John E. Kinzer and wife Robin, and grandchildren, Kinzie, Torie and Haden Trompak, and Allison, Katie and Sarah Kinzer, and her faithful big brother, David Haden, as well as her many nieces, nephews and precious friends.
Her family would like to thank her amazing caregivers from Life Care of Huntington, who were faithfully committed to her until the very end!
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to can make a memorial contribution to Hospice of Huntington or the Marshall University Foundation to support the endowment of the Kinzer Family Scholarship or Society of Yeager Scholars.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 26, 2022, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall at Marshall University, the time to be determined.