BETTY WARD KEYS, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ridgelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Hogsett officiating. She was born November 4, 1927, in Hellier, Ky., the daughter of the late Russell and Roma Sanders Ward. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Keys Jr., and a brother, Charles Ward. Betty graduated from Kingston High School, Kingston, W.Va., attended West Virginia Tech and Marshall College. She was employed by Retail Credit until she decided to become a Beautician. When she retired, she volunteered for seventeen years at St. Mary’s Gift Shop. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Peggy and Danny Snyder of South Point, Ohio, and Kathryn Jane Keys of Huntington; her son and caregiver, James Walter Keys III of Huntington; a granddaughter, Allison Snyder, great-grandchildren, Jenna and Jacob; her sister, Peggy Crutchfield of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com

