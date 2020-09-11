Essential reporting in volatile times.

BRETT MATTHEW BROCE, 62, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Delbert Jackson (Pat) Broce and JoElla Broce Hunter; daughters, Brittany Ann Broce (Tony Reed) and Laura Meagan (Aaron) Farley; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brieanna Hale, Noah Hale, Paige Hale, Bella-Mae Nicely, Avery Nicely, Chaydence Ariah Carter, Tucker Hale and Kingston Skeens; sisters, Marcy Frost, Alicia Claywell, Julia (Tim) White, and two brothers, Brian (Ann) Broce and Brad (Rebecca) Broce. He was preceded in death by a son, Kaleb Ariah Carter, and grandparents, Hollis Gardner, Ruth Gardner and Julia Broce. Brett graduated from Huntington East High School in 1976 and upon graduation enlisted in the Marine Corps. Brett was a very successful car salesman and finance manager for several car dealerships. A Celebration of Brett’s life will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Brett’s name at WoundedWarriorProject.org/donate.

