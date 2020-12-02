BRIAN KEITH ROSS, 59 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Cledith Campbell officiating. The service will be livestreamed at Beard Mortuary Facebook live. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon. He was born March 6, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Blaine and Phyllis Maynard Ross. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brooklynn Collins. He attended Altizer Baptist Church. Brian was formerly employed by the DAV. He is survived by his children, Bryan (Stephanie) Ross, Aaron (Heather) Ross and Amanda Ross, all of Huntington, Sarah Courts of Kenova, W.Va., and Sara Moore of Louisa, Ky.; three grandchildren, Blaine and Mason Taylor and Paisley Ross; a sister, Gena (Bruce) Lewis of Proctorville, Ohio; two brothers, Wayne (Teresa) Ross of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Delbert (Missy) Ross of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

