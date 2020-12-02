BRIAN KEITH ROSS, 59 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Cledith Campbell officiating. The service will be livestreamed at Beard Mortuary Facebook live. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon. He was born March 6, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Blaine and Phyllis Maynard Ross. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brooklynn Collins. He attended Altizer Baptist Church. Brian was formerly employed by the DAV. He is survived by his children, Bryan (Stephanie) Ross, Aaron (Heather) Ross and Amanda Ross, all of Huntington, Sarah Courts of Kenova, W.Va., and Sara Moore of Louisa, Ky.; three grandchildren, Blaine and Mason Taylor and Paisley Ross; a sister, Gena (Bruce) Lewis of Proctorville, Ohio; two brothers, Wayne (Teresa) Ross of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Delbert (Missy) Ross of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who lost leg after being pinned to tree sues drunk driver, lodge
- Drive-thru Christmas event at Huntington YMCA lights up the night
- TOMMY EUGENE CLAGG
- Lawrence County grand jury returns 20 indictments
- Cabell Midland's Caudill to trade hoorays for oorahs
- Man convicted of incest granted probation again
- Cabell County man among new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
- Ironton man sentenced to prison
- Cabell County woman among new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
- Controversy erupts over Cabell County Commission resolution to dissolve airport authority
Images
Collections
- Photos: Black Friday at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Marshall basketball wins season opener over Arkansas State
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter’s Thankful Furry Feast event
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington
- Photos: Cabell County Commission meeting
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Coal Grove
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights
- Photos: Festival of Trees and Trains in Ashland
- Photos: Election Day