CARROLL WAYNE DOSS, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Central Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was born January 1, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Alva and Bernice Gillespie Doss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Doss, and a brother, Oval Doss. Wayne was a proud graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University, where he later taught finance classes. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He and his wife were founding members of Central Freewill Baptist Church, where Wayne enjoyed sharing his musical talents and playing the piano. Wayne worked more than 40 years in the finance business in the Huntington area. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Dreama Meadows Doss; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Hank Smythia of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Beth Doss of Milford, Ohio; grandchildren, Madelyn Smythia, Grant, Garrett and Ava Doss; several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

