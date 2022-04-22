CARROLL WAYNE DOSS, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on April 23 at Central Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was born January 1, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Alva and Bernice Gillespie Doss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Doss, and a brother, Oval Doss. Wayne was a proud graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University, where he later taught finance classes. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He and his wife were founding members of Central Freewill Baptist Church, where Wayne enjoyed sharing his musical talents and playing the piano. Wayne worked more than 40 years in the finance business in the Huntington area. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Dreama Meadows Doss; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Hank Smythia of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Beth Doss of Milford, Ohio; grandchildren, Madelyn Smythia, Grant, Garrett and Ava Doss; several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- RICHARD MARTI
- Local makeup artist works on movie set
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- As federal report recommends major changes at state’s VA medical centers, veterans wonder what future holds
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- Pair of Porters head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State team
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Collections
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Easter service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite dinner
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt
- Photos: Huntington vs. Ashland, softball
- Photos: Marshall University Student Research and Creativity Symposium
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe students assist mural artist Betsy Casañas
- Photos: Ironton vs. Bath County, softball