CHARLES F. MANN, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Burial will follow. The service can be viewed live on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. He was born December 8, 1927, in Newark, N.J., the son of the late Benjamin F. and Mary Wells Mann. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lindsey Mann. He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran. Charles was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where he formerly sang in the Chancel Choir and was past president of the Friendship Sunday school class and was also past president of the East Huntington Civic Club. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1946, attended Marshall University and was a graduate of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He was a retired funeral director, having worked for Willis Funeral Home, Kincaid Mann Funeral Home and Beard Mortuary. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 70 years, Patricia Ann Gardner Mann; a daughter and son-in-law, Sandee and Dave Millage of Davenport, Iowa; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles F. “Chuck” Mann Jr. and Sharon; grandchildren, Allison Jennessee, Kelly (Randy) Meisner, J. Wells Jennessee, Kurt Jennessee, Cassie (Josh) Bishoff and Chase Mann; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Samantha and Max Meisner, Charlie and Harrison Jennessee and Colton and Chloe Bishoff; sister-in-law, Linda Zban; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
