CHARLES “CHUCK” HEFNER, 88, of Huntington, passed away on January 29, 2022, at the Village at Riverview. He was born July 17, 1933, in Maxwelton, W.Va., to the late Charles and Mary Hefner. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hefner. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a Navy veteran. He was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where he served in many ministries, including over 30 years of weekly visitations to those unable to attend church services with his good friends Larry Grahovic, Rick Treadway and the late Tom Simpkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lucille Hefner; daughter, Renee Kessinger; son-in-law, Mark Kessinger; son, Russell Hefner; son-in-law, Richard Lawson; grandsons, Cason Kessinger and Sasha Kessinger; sisters, Betty Cook, Hilda Cockerham, Dessie Cockerham; honorary son, Steve Heaberlin; many in-laws who he considered as his own siblings; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Phillip Starr and Pastor Mark Price officiating. The family will receive friends after noon at the church. In remembrance of his life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Huntington City Mission or to the church designated for the HFYouth program. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

