CHARLES RUSSELL “RUSS” BAYLESS, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Beard Mortuary. Graveside military services will be private for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park.  He was born in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Ivan Russell and Mary Reecil Young Bayless. He was a graduate of Vanderbilt University, served with distinction as an officer in the US Navy during the Korean War and in upper management for Hughes Aircraft for more than thirty years. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hines Bayless; a son and daughter-in-law, Martin Bayless and Heather Tolford of Barboursville; a son, James Vail of Hurricane, W.Va.; a daughter, Donna Lipscomb of Hurricane; a granddaughter, Lauren Bayless of Stamford, Conn.; a granddaughter, Larissa Lipscomb of Hurricane; and numerous close relatives across the country. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.