CHERYL POOLE MAYNARD, 74 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Beard Mortuary, Pastor Randy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon one hour before service on Wednesday. She was born December 3, 1947, in Wayne, W.Va., the daughter of the late James and Mamie Baldwin Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eddie E. Poole, in 2001 and a brother, James Johnson. She was a charter member of Abundant Life Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Bill Maynard; a daughter, Kelly Poole Jordan and husband Adam of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Mark Ryan Poole and wife Carrie of Chesapeake, Ohio; a sister, Rosie Franz and husband Gary of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Carly Harkless, Garrett Jordan, Scott Poole, Hunter Jordan and Alex Poole; two sisters-in-law, Rosanna Johnson and Sandy Maxey; and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Tri-State Developmental Services, P.O. Box 494, Chesapeake, OH 45619. To send online condolences, visit www.beardmortuary.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you