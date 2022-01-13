CHRISTENE SUE DUGAN, 50, of Huntington, W.Va., fondly known as “Dugan,” passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Brett Capaci officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. She was born June 28, 1971, in Parkersburg, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Scott Dugan, and her stepfather, Larry Curry. Her occupation was to care for those she loves at St. Marks. Christene is survived by “her love,” David “Davey” Jones, her mother, Patricia Sue Curry, father, Jimmie Dugan, brother, Jeffrey Brien (Theresa) Dugan, sister, Cynthia Diane (Brett) Capaci, aunts, uncles, and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. The love she shared with her family and countless friends was what she considered the wealth of her life. She will be missed every day by those who granted her that wealth. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
