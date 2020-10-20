CHRISTINA MARIE CREASY, born in South Korea on January 19, 1945, went to be with the Lord at approximately 8:44 a.m. October 17, 2020, in Barboursville, W.Va., where she was a resident of Wyngate Assisted Living. Christina is preceded in death by her first husband, Teddy Gibson of South Charleston, W.Va., and her granddaughter, Sarah Beth Napier of Barboursville, W.Va. She is survived by her current husband, Reverend Keith Creasy of Barboursville, and by her two children, daughter Treasa Conrad of Southaven, Miss., along with husband Patrick and grandchildren Sydney and Zachary, and her son, Christopher Gibson of Teays Valley, W.Va., along with wife Cynthia and granddaughter Scarlett. Christina is also survived by two brothers and two sisters in South Korea. Also surviving are family members brought into Christina’s life when she married Keith, which include Keith’s son, Greg Creasy of Huntington, W.Va., along with wife Robin and their children Blake and his wife Megan and their child Jeremiah; Luke and his fiancee Sadie; and Max, as well as Keith’s daughter, Kathleen Napier of Barboursville, W.Va., along with husband Mark and grandchildren Jeremy and his wife Sharon and their children Josiah and Judah; and Jason and his wife Casey and their children Lilly, Noah and Hallie; and great-nephews, Justice Palmer and Doug Melton. Christina was a beloved hair stylist in Teays Valley for 20 years. She was a prayer warrior whose love and prayers changed the lives of all she knew. Christina professed her faith and was baptized at Maranatha Fellowship in St. Albans, W.Va. She served the Lord at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Teays Valley, W.Va., then at Pea Ridge Baptist Church where her husband and son-in-law both served. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. To comply with COVID-19 precautions, the service will be livestreamed by Beard Mortuary at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pea Ridge Baptist Church in Huntington at 5945 East Pea Ridge Road, 25705. Those donations will be dispersed to charities important to Christina.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
