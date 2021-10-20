CLARENCE JAMES “BUDDY” GESWEIN JR., 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow. He was born October 27, 1930, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Clarence James and Genevieve Sewell Geswein. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Geswein. He was a Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War. He retired from Owens-Illinois with 41 years of service and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. Gus is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rebecca Emm Geswein; a son and daughter-in-law, David M. and Sherri Geswein of Huntington; two grandchildren, Annie and Allie Geswein; and a sister, Barbara Davis and husband Tom of Clearwater, Fla. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you