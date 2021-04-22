CONNIE JEAN RANSBOTTOM, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. She was born February 26, 1941, in Chesapeake, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lyle and Mary Maxine Goodall Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Johnson, nephew, Chris Johnson, sisters-in-law, Eloise Gatjanis and Verna Johnson. Connie was an active member of Highlawn United Methodist Church, now called Community of Grace Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of the Joy Circle. She was a member and past president of the former Guyandotte Woman’s Club. She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 62 years, Don E. Ransbottom; children, Lisa D. McComas of Huntington, Barry Don Ransbottom of South Point, Ohio, and Kristi Paige Donnan and husband Todd of Norman, Okla.; her grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Melissa Brooke (Brad) Bobersky, Chad Steven (Brittani) McComas, Sophie Lynn Ransbottom, Jeffrey Todd “T” Donnan and Julia Caroline Donnanm; and her great-grandchildren whom she adored, Adalee McComas, Myla McComas and Bradley Bobersky; nephew, Greg (Teresa) Johnson of Proctorville, Ohio; longtime friends, Janice Ransbottom, Jeannie Lawson, Gayle Cox, Judy Muth and Connie Jones. Connie loved flowers; she enjoyed flower arranging and loved the view of her gardens from her kitchen window. She was an amazing cook and cherished her holiday and Sunday dinners with family and friends. She was a kind, sweet and giving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community of Grace Church (flower fund), 225 28th Street, Huntington, WV 25702, or Foundation for Tri-State Community, HIB (Huntington In Bloom) memo: Lisa’s parking garage window boxes, P.O. Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105.

