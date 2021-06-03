DANNY ROGER COURTS, 70, of Huntington, passed away peacefully in his family home on the evening of Saturday May 29th, 2021. Up until the end, Danny was surrounded by those he loved most. He was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Sean Courts, father, Carsey Harrison Courts, and mother, Shirley Geraldean Sowards. Danny is survived by his wife, Jill, two sons Travis (Britni) and Tyler (Anna), granddaughter Chloe, grandson Heath, sister Tammy (Randy), and brothers Mike (Tresia) and Terry (Gloria). Aside from his wife, sons, grandchildren, and siblings, Danny is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many more who loved him dearly.
Danny was a retired Biomedical Technician of 27 years at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Outside of work, Danny was a true family man who loved the outdoors, baseball, golf, and spending time with those he loved most.
Service arrangements, as well as a Celebration of Life, will be held at a later date with the assistance of Beard Mortuary.