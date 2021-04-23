DAVID A. BALLARD, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on April 18, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1950, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Carlos R. Ballard Jr. David was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carlos R. Ballard Sr., and his beloved son, Adam P. Ballard. Survivors include his loving wife, Paula Jackson Ballard, of 23 years, and his son, who David loved dearly, Eric B. Ballard, and longtime family and trusted friend, Kathy Martin. David was a 3rd-generation owner of Ballard’s Farm Sausage before retiring in 2015. He was a graduate of Huntington High and attended Marshall University and was a supporter of the Big Green. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Guyan Country Club. David loved music and was a former member of the band Pegasus. His talent for cooking will be missed by many family members and friends. David also leaves behind many family and friends who loved him dearly. Services will be held at noon Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the funeral home. 

