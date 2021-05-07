Taken from us far too soon is the joyful laughter of DAVID ARTHUR BECKETT. To hear David laugh was to hear some of the most wonderful music that ever echoed on this Earth. It was deep, infectious, often imitated and, above all, memorable. We are very saddened to announce the death of this larger-than-life character.
David grew up in Huntington and graduated from Huntington High School before studying at New England Culinary Institute in Vermont. He later moved to Atlanta, Ga., working as a chef at the Four Seasons and as the head chef for Georgia Tech football team. He also had the honor of being a chef for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. Shortly after his return to Huntington, David opened his first restaurant, Arthur’s, in 2006 and then The Bodega Market & Café in 2015.
David was an avid golfer, playing whenever he got the chance and taking frequent golf trips to Myrtle Beach. He loved to ski, and swore that West Coast skiing was far superior to anything the East Coast slopes had to offer. Perhaps, above all else, was his passion for arguing; if even a marginally debatable topic was brought up, he was often ready to take the other side, not just to be contrary, but as another step in his lifelong journey toward mastering the art of being right.
David loved being with his friends and family and was often the center of any gathering, but no one filled his heart with more joy and pride than his son, Grant. From tee ball games when Grant was four, to four years of Huntington High baseball, David was a fixture all throughout Grant’s baseball career, a sport they both loved. But beyond sports, David could not have been more proud of his son in all of his endeavors, his own life rising and falling with the everyday ups and downs Grant experienced. As Grant grew into adulthood, or maybe well before, he became David’s best friend.
David is survived by his son, Grant Beckett; his mother, Nancy Beckett; his sisters, Lisa Jacobson (Paul) and Tracy Beckett (Adam Steinberg); his friend, former wife and their son’s mother, Susan Beckett; his nephews, Morgan Jacobson and Zachary Steinberg; his niece, Sydney Jacobson; uncle, Larry Beckett; aunts, Ilene Beckett and Betty McGinnis; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Beckett; grandparents, Arthur and Beulah Beckett, C.C. and Irene McGinnis; and uncle, Jack McGinnis.
The family will have a Celebration of Life reception on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mountain Health Arena from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal rescue/shelter or to the Bill and Nancy Beckett Scholarship Fund at the New Community School, 4211 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23227, in David’s honor.