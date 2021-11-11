DENNY JENNINGS CRUISE, 91, of Huntington, formerly of Milton, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Woodlands Retirement Community. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Milton Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. He was born April 18, 1930, in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late Dennie B. and Edith Jennings Cruise. He was also preceded in death by two cousins, Maxine Funk and Rosalie Johnson. He married Annabelle Marteney Cruise in January 1970 and they moved to Milton in 1974, where they resided until 2005 when they moved to Woodlands Retirement Community. After graduating from Bluefield College, Bluefield, Va., he attended Bluefield Business School, Bluefield, W.Va. He retired from Bluefield Supply & Subsidiaries, primarily Rish Equipment Co. in Bluefield, W.Va., Columbus, Ohio, and St. Albans after employment of 38 years. He then worked for and retired from Jefferds Corporation, St. Albans. After retirement he volunteered as Librarian and Teachers’ Assistant at Culloden Elementary School, Culloden. He served in the US Army and was assigned to the US Air Force in England. He was a Master Mason, WV A.F.&A.M. Bluefield Mercer Lodge No. 85, Bluefield, for 50 years. Denny was a member of Milton Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was a mentor to many of the youth in the church for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Annabelle; a cousin, Rudolph Jennings of Bluefield, W.Va.; and special friends, George H. Cart III, Gerald and Lori Gilkerson, Alma L. Cart and Judith and Kenneth Lindsay. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Woodlands for their excellent care and support and a special thank you to the staff on 1E. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission, P.O. Box 3, Huntington, WV 25706-9987, or Little Victories Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
