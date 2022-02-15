DOLORES ROZZI, "DOLLY" of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Stockdale, Pa., passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022, at her home in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Ralph and Victoria Rozzi. Dolly was a 1960 graduate of Charleroi High School and 1964 graduate of California University. She was a proud alumni of both schools.
Graduating as a political science major, she ran and was elected as one of the youngest Justice of the Peace in Stockdale, her hometown. She performed many marriages in living rooms. She also formed and ran the Young Democrats Club at California University. She then began a long and distinguished career with the government; she rose to the rank of Senior Executive Service, which was the highest nonpolitical appointee job classification in government. She began working for Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and soon became the Director of Federal Operations Office of Hearings and Appeals in Washington, D.C. In 1990, she was part of the Commission that wrote the Americans with Disability Act (ADA). Dolly worked closely with now Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on that Commission. She then moved on to the Department of Energy as Director of Management and Administration; overseeing 2,000 employees and worked directly with Admiral James Watkins. After her first retirement, she initiated and accepted a position with California University as the first special assistant to the President of the college for Equal Employment Education Opportunity. In November of 2009 a luncheon was held in her honor in the Kara Alumni House, where Dolly was presented the Medallion of Distinction by the then President of California University, Angelo Armenti.
After retiring again, she moved to Palm Springs, CA, for a few years and then settled in Huntington, WV. She continued her public service by forming a chapter of AARP in the Huntington area and serving as its president for 10 years until 2017. She also served on the Board of Cabell County Community Service and started a program where gifts were given to all Meals on Wheels clients, often delivering them personally. After his appointment to the Supreme Court, she was able to get Justice Clarence Thomas to visit Marshall University and to speak at her AARP meeting. She also served as president of Cabell County Women’s Club and led fundraising efforts for the elderly and for local churches.
During her years in Washington, D.C., she met several United States Presidents and was very proud of all her awards she received and pictures with them.
She will be greatly missed by many and is survived by her brother, Ralph (Tammy) Rozzi of Huntington, W.Va.; her sisters, Adele Hopkins of Charleroi and Josette (Randy) Miller of Florida; nieces and nephews, Kristin Calcek, Renee (Lance) Brunsell, Bryan (Shelly) Rozzi, Leanna (Derek) Spada, Angela (Shane) Fish, Josh Miller, Leila Rozzi, Tyler Powell; and 10 great-nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Rocky.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Louis and Josephine Ducato, and her brother-in-law, Walter Hopkins.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her caregiver and friend Shana Vickery, who was with her every day the past two years.
A family service was held in Charleroi, Pa., February 11 and 12, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned in Huntington, W.Va., tentatively for Saturday, April 2, 2022. More information to come when plans are complete.