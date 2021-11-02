DONNA KNIGHT BOWMAN, 77 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born April 28, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Frank Earl Knight and Hazel R. Baumgardner Knight. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Edgar Corum; a brother, Lowell Sharp; and a sister, Linda Blankenship. She is survived by her son, Troy A. Knight (Jackie); her granddaughter, Maggie Allena Knight; and her stepgrandchildren, Haleigh and Justin. Per Donna’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

