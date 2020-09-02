Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOROTHY MARIE CASTLEBERRY, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be at noon on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. She was born July 19, 1933, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Everett and Orpha Woodrum Poynter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Castleberry; daughter, Judith Lee Castleberry Wells Flournoy; sister, Evelyn Arthur; and granddaughter, Lara Danielle Turley Carder. Dorothy worked as a teller for several banks in Proctorville before working and retiring as the office manager from G.E. Home Appliance Service. She was a member and primary Sunday school teacher at the former 20th Street Baptist Church and was currently a member of New Baptist Church. She was also a member of Proctorville Woman’s Club. Dorothy was a cancer survivor and was active in the Relay for Life events. She and her husband, James, enjoyed their home on the riverfront, boating on the river and traveling. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Castleberry Turley and husband Mark of Milton, W.Va., and Lana Gayle Castleberry Egnatoff and husband Karl of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Richard “Keith” Castleberry of Huntington; twelve grandchildren, Daryl, Joel, Carissa, Samuel, Jennifer, Kelley, Christopher, Teasha, Jeremy, Carey, Jordan, Steven and Rob; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Luke, Isaiah, Clara, Noah, Jonas, Joseph, Jaxon, Austin, Justin, Cole, Shelby, Bella, McKhala, Braelyn and Tiana; great-great-grandson, Ayden; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Pickens of Barboursville, W.Va., and Elizabeth “Libby” Hicks of Proctorville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Henry “Butch” (Sylvia) Castleberry of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank St. Mary’s Home Health, Hospice of Huntington and especially her caregivers, Brenda, Lynn and Dora. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com

