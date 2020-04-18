DOROTHY PRYOR MCCLURE, a lifelong Huntingtonian, died April 16, 2020, at The Madison Park Healthcare Senior Living Community in Huntington. She was 94. Born April 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Earl Bradford Pryor and Nora Wilson Pryor. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings: Edith Roberts (Byron) of Pensacola, Fl., Earl Pryor Jr. of Huntington, and Lois Logan (Harold) of Huntington and San Diego, CA. She married George T. McClure on September 16, 1946. They met in the church choir (Sanctuary Choir) at Johnson Memorial Methodist Church. He died in 1989. Mrs. McClure attended Miller Elementary, Cammack Junior High and Huntington High schools and graduated Marshall College with a degree in English. At college, she became a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. As a young woman she worked at Bradshaw-Diehl Department store, Anderson-Newcomb’s and C.M. Love Hardware where her father was president. She was involved with her children’s schools and extracurricular organizations, serving as Home Room Mother, Den Mother, Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girl Leader. A very active church woman and civic participant, she belonged to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Women, The E.T. Jones Sunday School Class, Quota Club, PEO, The Huntington Woman’s Club, The Beverly Hills Garden Club, The Child Culture Mother’s Club, The Mayfair Dance Club, Pan-Hellenic, The Paw Taw Square Dance Club and various bridge clubs. When her children became older, she sold Avon Products and then taught kindergarten at First Presbyterian Church and later became a Head Start kindergarten teacher at First United Methodist Church. She was a proud and enthusiastic lover of all things Huntington, which included Marshall University Theatre, Community Players, The Huntington Symphony, The Evening Forum and Marshall Artists Series. Surviving her are her three children, Mark (Susie) McClure of Frisco, Texas, Dwight McClure (Dennis Phillips) of Creaghurst, Wisconsin, and Pamela McClure Stumbo (Bill) of Hoover, Alabama; four grandchildren, Kimberly Martin (James) of Frisco, Texas, Mark Scott McClure Jr. (Caci) of Plano, Texas, Stephanie (Patrick) Mitchell of Lexington, Kentucky, and Laura (Michael) Brown of Hoover, Alabama. She has six Great-Grandchildren, Trevor and Dillon Odom, Ava and Preston McClure and Bennett Martin, all of Texas, and Taylor Ann Mitchell of Lexington, KY. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Patricia Godley, Douglas Logan, Bradford Logan, Barbara Leiwes – Anita Wagner, Frances Hunt, Nancy Jenkins and Marcia Muller. The name Dorothy means Gift of God. Dorothy’s gift was that of happiness, which she realized, shared and cherished with her family and friends. “The happiest heart that ever beat, Was in some quiet breast, That found the common daylight sweet, And left to Heaven all the rest.” — John Vance Cheney. Sadly, due to the virus pandemic, there can be no visitation or funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial at Woodmere Memorial Park will be arranged with Beard’s Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church at a later date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington nursing home says employee tested positive for COVID-19
- Logan County 25-year-old dies from COVID-19 complications
- Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Barboursville
- Matriarch of Huntington sports family beats COVID-19
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
- Barboursville Middle teacher produces hundreds of face shields for health care workers
- Cabell, Wayne declared hot spots, added to stricter stay-at-home order
- Business Beat: Julian's Market in Huntington closing 'indefinitely'
- Police roundup: Logan County man arrested for spitting on Walmart merchandise
- Marshall Health surgeon and Marine deployed to New York City to assist in COVID-19 treatment
Images
Collections
- Photos: Easter Service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Eastbrook Elementary Surprise Drive-Through
- Photos: Area storm damage
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank receives nonperishable food donation
- Photos: Highlawn Elementary School Neighborhood Parade
- Photos: Highlawn Holy Week Prayer Stations
- Photos: HPD officers respond to shooting
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit