DR. M.G. THOMAS SCHAULAND, Barboursville, West Virginia. Tom, 75, passed away suddenly on Dec. 14, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1945, in Davenport, Iowa. Tom was the son of Evelyn L. and Marlin F. Schauland of Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated with his Doctorate of Osteopathy in 1972 from The University of Osteopathic Medicine and the Health Sciences in Iowa. Memorial Service will be held at Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, Huntington, at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020. Masks and social distancing required. Livestream can be seen with either Zoom or YouTube: on Zoom with meeting ID No. 91547025708, Passcode No. 945386; on YouTube at beacon of hope sda church huntington wva. Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Barbara Gainer Schauland; stepdaughter, Chelsea Glass; son, M.T. Ryan Schauland; daughter, Tiffany Erickson and Ryan, and their three children, Ella, Nolan and Elin; Cousin Cindi Morrison and George; brother-in-law, Dale Johnson; nephew, Jamie Schell; great-niece, Mallory Pedersen Schell; and Cousin Marvin Krieger and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin F. and Evelyn L. Schauland, and his sister, Susan Schauland Johnson. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

