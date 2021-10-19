DREMA SUE SEXTON, 85 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Bob Withers officiating. Burial will follow. She was born August 2, 1936, in Chesapeake, Ohio, the daughter of the late John V. and Phyllis Ransbottom Guthrie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sexton; daughter, Wendy Sexton; two sons, Tee Jay and James Charles Sexton; and a brother, Johnny Guthrie. She was a former teacher at Kiwanis Day Care Center and was a member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. She is survived by three brothers, Patrick Guthrie of Huntington, Rick Guthrie of Florida and Mike Guthrie of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a special friend, Eddie Hosey. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com

