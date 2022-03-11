DRENDA LOUISE SARGENT LAMBERT, 77, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on March 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church after 11 a.m. She was born on March 10, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio. She was a 1964 graduate of Huntington East High School. She was employed by Universal Federal Credit Union as a Member Service Supervisor for over 30 years. Drenda loved the Lord as well as all her friends and church family. She was a devoted member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She was preceded in death by her father, Dorman Bristol Sargent, brother, Dorman Bristol Sargent II, and her sister, Lynda Sargent Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Lambert; her mother, Gladys “Nana” Cain Sargent of Huntington; stepdaughter, Rebecca Lynn (David) Gray of Beaufort, S.C.; her two sons, Bristol Warren (Kelly) Young and Lee (Tessa) Young II; grandchildren, Nathan, Cameron, Jacob and Dillon Young, all of Huntington. Also surviving are nieces, Margaret (Matthew) Applegate and Elizabeth (Erik) Tangen, Clara Alice Wilson, Kathryn Ellen Thompson and Ashley McKee Thompson; nephew, Dorman Bristol (Carla) Sargent III; a brother-in-law, Denny Thompson; and many other nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved. Pallbearers will be Denny Thompson, Rick Treadway and her grandsons Jacob, Dillon, Nathan and Cameron Young. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Shelter, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. The family requests that COVID-19 protocol be observed, and masks will be required. The service can be linked at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene Facebook page or directly streamed on their YouTube channel.
