EDNA FRANCES KEENAN, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Lab Tech at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keenan. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane Olson of Chanhassen, Minn., and a son, Charles Keenan of Memphis, Tenn. Frances is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jane and Allan Olson of Chanhassen, Minn.; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Marlene Keenan of Memphis, Tenn.; grandchildren, Charles Keenan Jr. and wife Ari, General Keenan, Savannah Keenan-Graf, Tom Graf, and great-granddaughter, Riley Graf, all of Memphis. A gathering of family and friends for A Celebration of Life Reception will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service at Woodmere Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. To send online condolences and view detailed obituary, visit www.beardmortuary.com.
