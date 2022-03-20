EDWARD BRADFORD REAGAN, age 62, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Medical Center March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents, Howard Robbin Reagan and Betty Jo (Sanders), and brother, Robbin Reagan. Those left to cherish his memory are sister, Lorrie Reagan (Jeffrey) Bills; brother, Joseph Reagan and sister-in-law Minda (Gonzaga) Reagan; nephews, Jonathan and James Reagan, and Jacob (Jessie) Bills; nieces, Jenna Bills (Daniel) Ramey and Jodi Reagan (Scott) Osborne; his much-loved three great-nieces and one great-nephew; and a very special thanks to the Miller family for their close friendship and support for Eddie throughout his years. Eddie was a devoted and longtime employee of Spurlock’s Flowers, where he worked their greenhouses that he so loved. He often said that his work family at Spurlock’s was a second family to him. He always wanted to be a WV Forest Ranger, so working in the greenhouses was a close second. Eddie was active in Little League baseball and football, an avid coin collector and loved riding his bicycle everywhere he traveled. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Contributions can be made to the WV Forestry Division. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation Board. Online condolences may be sent to www.beardmortuary.com.

