On the 9th day of January 2021, the gates of Heaven opened to welcome a wonderful husband, son, father, brother, uncle and friend. This is the day that EDWARD CLAY HEDRICK, that all knew as “Bub,” was called home. We love him truly, and rejoice in his victory, as much as we grieve his taking. On Tuesday, the 19th of January, 2021, a brief visitation will be held at Beard Mortuary at 1 p.m. and a service will follow at 2 p.m. to give friends and family an opportunity to pay their respects if you wish to join us. Bub was born on the 18th day of February, 1933, to the late John H. Hedrick and Muriel W. Carter Hedrick. Bub married his one and only love, Barbara Lee Rice Hedrick, in December of 1957, and together they had one daughter, Cynthia Ann Hedrick, who passed at birth. In addition to Bub’s parents and his daughter, he was preceded in death by three of his brothers, Frances Schuller Hedrick, Johnny Ray Hedrick and Thomas Edward Hedrick, and his sisters, Fay Loreathia Hedrick Genito, Wanda Lou Hedrick, Dolly Jean Hedrick Williams Garlick and Deborah Lynn Hedrick Setliff. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; brothers, James “Jimmie” Hedrick, Robert “Bob” Hedrick and John “Brother” Hedrick; his sisters, Betty Griffit, Anna Stephens, Clare Eastom, Barbara “Cotton” Hedrick, Helen “Toot” Blevins, Linda “Tinker” Easthom, Patricia “Judge” Rhodes and Donna Rowe; a multitude of nieces, nephews, neighbors and many, many friends that loved, respected and enjoyed being a part of his life. Bub worked hard all his life. He worked construction mostly. He built roads and bridges. These roads and bridges helped connect our State of W.Va. and her communities to other States and communities across our Country. He was extremely proud of this. When after 30 years he laid down the tools of his labor, he and Barbara used those roads and bridges to travel to all those other states and communities; and for the next 32-plus years Bub and Barbara managed to fish, hunt, camp and experience together every state in our Union, many more than once. Bub not only built a life with his love, Barbara, but he truly lived it well. He will be sorely missed.
