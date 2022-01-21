EDWIN A. MOTT, 85, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Jacque Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was born March 3, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va. He was the son of the late Burton Homer and Sarah Maude Aaron Mott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Della M. Mott, sisters, Mildred McEldowney, Margaret Lambert, Mable McHaffie, and brothers, Burton H. Mott Jr. and John Robert Mott. He graduated from Huntington High School and attended Marshall University. He worked in the family business for over 50 years at B.H. Mott and Sons Inc., where he retired as President in 2001. His work led him throughout the United States exploring vital resources and assuring the safety and stability of dams, tunnels, mines, roads and bridges. B.H. Mott and Sons was the first company contracted by the U.S. Government for major exploration of the Colorado Plateau for Uranium and Vanadium. Eddie was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church, where he was awarded honorary status of Elder Emeritus. Eddie was passionate about family and friends, and it can easily be said that he never met a stranger. He was involved in many civic clubs and organizations, including the planning and hosting of many reunions for the HHS Class of 1956, greatly enjoying the fellowship of his classmates. Eddie was a huge Marshall University sports fan, where he was a football season ticket holder for 50 years. He enjoyed the many friends he made over the years attending tailgates and games. He is survived by his son, Michael Aaron Mott, daughter-in-law, Kate of Liberty Township, Ohio, daughter, Michelle Lynn Mott of Huntington, W.Va., grandchildren, Aaron Benjamin Mott and Alexandra Patricia Mott of Cincinnati, Ohio, and brother, David K. Mott of Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, Eddie requested donations be made to the Marshall Big Green Scholarship Foundation. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
