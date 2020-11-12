Thank you for Reading.

ELIZABETH ANN McDANIEL, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with her family by her side. Funeral services and Facebook Live streaming will be at noon Friday, November 13, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Dan Spears officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. She was born December 5, 1935, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Olin and Nellie Coffman Roach. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Garry H. McDaniel, sisters, Florence Stoler, Mary Jane Roach, Betty Mae Roach and Rosalie Roach, and a brother, John Roach. She was a member of the American Legion Post 16 Auxiliary and a former member of the Barboursville Moose Lodge 2586. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the 500 Club. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca S. and Herbert E. Bartlett, a granddaughter, June Elizabeth Torlone and her husband Tyler, grandson, Mason Bartlett, and “GiGi” to her great-granddaughter, Nora Torlone, all of Huntington, and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the charity of one’s choice. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com

