ELIZABETH JANE BEARD TYREE, 88, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021. She died peacefully at her home at The Woodlands Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for the last 11 years. Jane was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Fern Beard. She graduated from South Point High School, where she was a majorette on the first squad the school had. She then graduated with the Class of 1951. She attended Marshall University, where she graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, then received her Master’s degree, also in Education, in 1978. She taught as an elementary schoolteacher in the South Point Local School District for 26 years. In her retirement years, she was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and was a member of Sybene Missionary Baptist Church for 43 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Richard Tyree; two brothers, Tom and Charles Beard; and brothers-in-law, Jim Ferguson, Jimmy Dean Gibson and Bert Lester. She is survived by two daughters, Karla Jane Vigliance (John) and Margaret Ellen Tyree (Steve Allen); two grandchildren, Leslie Singer and Jason Singer (Melody); sisters, Gilberta Ferguson, Salley Lester and Julia Gibson; and sisters-in-law, Priscilla Beard and Betty Beard. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, by Pastor D.L. Webb. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will follow on Sunday, September 19. The family would like to thank The Woodlands Retirement Community health care for their care during her final years.
