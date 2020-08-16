Essential reporting in volatile times.

ELVA JEAN FERGUSON, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Morgan McKinniss officiating. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. She was born August 25, 1943, in New Town, W.Va., the daughter of the late Elva Merritt Sipple and Fannie Curry Sipple. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry D. Ferguson; son, Brian Ferguson; and a sister, Anita Grys. She was a former hairdresser. She was very active and enjoyed attending events with her friends at the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center. She is survived by two brothers, John E. (Rose) Sipple of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Andy Sipple of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law, Anna Jenkins of Barboursville; brother-in-law, Myron Grys of Cleveland, Ohio; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center, 3748A State Route 7, Chesapeake, OH 45619. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required.

