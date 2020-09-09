Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ENID PATSY HAZELETT, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Ralph V. Hazelett, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will 2 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. She is survived by three daughters, Pat Pyles of Barboursville, W.Va., Priscilla Hazelett of Frankfort, Ky., and Barbara Guthrie-Ford of Seminole, Fla.; her grandchildren, whom she doted on and loved endlessly, leaving them to cherish her memory, Adam and Aaron Pyles, Michele Guthrie Hankins, Shannon Guthrie Kirshner, Patrick Guthrie and the belated Adam Weiler Guthrie; and great-grandchildren, Robby and Clare Pyles, Kaila Knecht, John Patrick and Georgia Hankins, Harrison, Allison and Hanna Kirshner. Online condolences and memories can be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.