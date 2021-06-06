ERNIE EUGENE “GENE” SCARBERRY, 94, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. at Ridgeview Community Bible Church, 5730 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. He was born July 8, 1926, in Huntington, the son of the late Ernie and Lily Jones Scarberry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jarvis Scarberry; two brothers, Larry and Clifford Scarberry; and two sisters, Fay Barebo and Jewel Browning. Gene was a Navy veteran, having served during World War II. He retired as a welder from C&O Railroad and was a member of Ridgeview Community Bible Church. He is survived by his loving family, his children, Marilee (Scott) Norman of Wilson, N.C., Shari (Dave) Sanders of Hope, Ind., and Randall (Lara) Scarberry of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Gladys Powell of Arlington, Va.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ridgeview Community Bible Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 369, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences and memories can be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

