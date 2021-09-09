EULA LORENA WOODS, 93, of Alpharetta, Ga., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Greg Creasy officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. She was born February 28, 1928, in Barboursville, W.Va., the daughter of the late Chauncey and Mary Dial Wetherholt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Woods, a daughter, Donna Margeson, sisters, Lucille Coyle, Opal Bias, Roberta Foster, and brothers, Lloyd, Ray and Leonard Wetherholt. She was a faithful member of the former Beverly Hills Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Michael Kincaid of Alpharetta; grandchildren, Jeff, Greg and Aaron Margeson and Jason Kincaid; great-grandchildren, Brett, Cassie, Hadleigh and Everett Margeson; brother, Gene (Debbie) Wetherholt; and a host of nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

