GAIL LYNN HOLLEY, 68, of Huntington, passed away suddenly on December 29, 2020. She was a caring wife, mom, granny, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world way too soon. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Bob Withers officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will begin receiving friends after noon on Friday. Born April 17, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Virginia “Jenny” Sowash. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University, where she received a Bachelor’s in Education. Teaching was her passion. She retired six years ago from Tolsia High School, where she loved her co-workers and students. Even though she retired, she continued to long-term sub each year. She loved teaching Math. In her spare time, she loved to scrapbook, especially creating scrapbooks for her grandchildren whom she adored and loved. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, David Holley; two daughters and sons-in-law, April and Andy Boggs and Amber and Ryan Goldizen; six grandchildren she adored, Austin Perdue, Addison Boggs, Conor Goldizen, Cole Goldizen, Tannen Boggs and Cason Goldizen; one sister, Etta Jean Eagon (Wesley); one special niece, Jenny Lynne Salmons (Tim) and their beautiful children; and several other nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen to create the Gail Holley Memorial Scholarship Fund for Top Math Students at Tolsia High School. Contributions can be made in Gail’s name to Tolsia High School, No. 1 Rebel Drive, Fort Gay, WV 25514.

