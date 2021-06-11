GEORGE GARY CORN, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Paramount Senior Living, where he had been living since suffering a stroke in February. He was born September 3, 1931, the only child of the late George Alfred and Olive Morris Corn. He graduated from Huntington East High School and received a Bachelor’s degree in engineering at Marshall College. He served in the U.S. Army as a tank mechanic in the 1950s. Afterward, he worked as a civil engineer for the Corps of Engineers at the construction of the Greenup (Kentucky) Locks and Dam; then for a private road and bridge construction company; and finally for Ashland Oil in gas well development. He did land surveying on the side. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Huntington and served on the Stephen Ministry there. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty Ann Green Corn, in 2013. He is survived by his son, G.B. and daughter-in-law Jo Ann Corn, and two granddaughters, Ellie and Shelby, and will be dearly missed. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Lesage, with Pastor Gordon Rutherford officiating. www.beardmortuary.com.
