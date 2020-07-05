GILBERT CLINTON LESTER, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Zachary Lester and Andrew Tschop officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was born February 27, 1933, in South Point, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, King and Olive Freeman Lester; a daughter, Marla Annette Lester; two brothers, Jim and Rusty (June) Lester; and sister-in-law, Janet Lester. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sally Marlene Beard Lester; daughter, Sara (Kenny) Tschop; and son, Kevin (Annette) Lester. Survivors also include six grandchildren, Brianne (TJ) Crager, Emily Tschop, Andrew (Breana) Tschop, Zachary (Elizabeth) Lester, Kristin (Kevin) Washburn and Cameron (Jackie) Lester; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb Jackson, Hannah, Elijah and Isaiah Crager, Alyssa and Noah Tschop, James Gilbert Washburn and Wyatt Lester; a sister, Ruth (Tom) Clark; a brother, Cecil Lester; a sister-in-law, Sue Lester; and a host of nieces and nephews and numerous in-laws. Pallbearers will be Zachary Lester, Cameron Lester, Andrew Tschop, TJ Crager, Caleb Jackson, Elijah Crager and Jamie Lester. He graduated from South Point High School in 1951. He served four years in the US Navy as a gunner’s mate on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. He was a Civil Engineering technician for the US Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked on the Beech Fork and East Lynn Lake projects, as well as many others. He served as pastor of Lockdale Church of God in Burlington, Ohio, for eight years. He was an excellent carpenter and built two of his homes, as well as many pieces of furniture and toys for his family. Bert enjoyed fishing and was an avid gardener. He loved his farm and working on his tractor. He enjoyed reminiscing about growing up in the mountains of West Virginia, his time in the Navy, and the many fishing and hunting trips and vacations he took with family. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds and Marshall Football fan. He loved music and sang in several different quartets and with his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
